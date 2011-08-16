HANOI Aug 16 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- State mining group Vinacomin will divest some of its holdings in four businesses, ranging from insurance and road building to investment funds, in order to comply with a government regulation requiring state-owned companies to cut investment outside their core business.

LAO DONG

-- The central bank has requested banks to prioritise funding at reasonable interest rates for food production.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- Vietnam's paddy output this year is expected to reach 41.6 million tonnes, up from 40 million tonnes last year, the Agriculture Ministry said.

THANH NIEN

-- The Vietnam National Chemical Corp has fined a Chinese contractor $6 million for delays and failing to ensure quality in the construction of a $172 million fertiliser plant in the northern city of Haiphong.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- State utility Vietnam Electricity plans to put into operation the third turbine of the Son La hydropower plant on Aug. 25, five days earlier than scheduled, to add nearly 10 million kilowatt hours a day to the national grid.

-- The Transport Ministry has sought government approval for development projects in 2012 with planned total investment of 54 trillion dong ($2.6 billion), including 15 trillion dong from the state budget, 20 trillion dong from government bond proceeds and the remainder from non-state sectors.

