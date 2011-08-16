HANOI Aug 16 These are some of the leading
FINANCIAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
-- State mining group Vinacomin will divest some of its
holdings in four businesses, ranging from insurance and road
building to investment funds, in order to comply with a
government regulation requiring state-owned companies to cut
investment outside their core business.
LAO DONG
-- The central bank has requested banks to prioritise
funding at reasonable interest rates for food production.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
SAIGON GIAI PHONG
-- Vietnam's paddy output this year is expected to reach
41.6 million tonnes, up from 40 million tonnes last year, the
Agriculture Ministry said.
THANH NIEN
-- The Vietnam National Chemical Corp has fined a Chinese
contractor $6 million for delays and failing to ensure quality
in the construction of a $172 million fertiliser plant in the
northern city of Haiphong.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- State utility Vietnam Electricity plans to put into
operation the third turbine of the Son La hydropower plant on
Aug. 25, five days earlier than scheduled, to add nearly 10
million kilowatt hours a day to the national grid.
-- The Transport Ministry has sought government approval for
development projects in 2012 with planned total investment of 54
trillion dong ($2.6 billion), including 15 trillion dong from
the state budget, 20 trillion dong from government bond proceeds
and the remainder from non-state sectors.
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)