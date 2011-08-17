HANOI Aug 17 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Petrovietnam Fertiliser and Chemicals Corp said its net profit in the first half surged 60 percent to 1.44 trillion dong ($69.35 million).

LAO DONG

-- Loan rates could drop to 18-19 percent thanks to good bank liquidity, Thang Long Securities Co said.

TUOI TRE

-- Vietcombank has cut loan rates for agricultural production and exports to 13-14 percent, and lowered lending rates for other purposes to 17-18 percent, Chief Executive Nguyen Phuoc Thanh said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

-- Vietnam's meat demand this year is forecast to rise 6.5-7 percent from last year to about 2.9 million tonnes, the Agriculture Ministry said.

TUOI TRE

-- Vietnam's border forces said they would tighten sea security and drive out foreign ships which violate its waters sovereignty.

NHAN DAN

-- Police in the central province of Ninh Thuan arrested the head of BIDV branch in the province for violating lending regulations.

DAU TU

-- Amendments to the Enterprise Law propose changing 54 regulations to enhance management transparency and ownership in companies, said Tran Huu Huynh, head of Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry's legal department.

(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)