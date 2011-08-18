HANOI Aug 18 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- With only $16 billion worth of total bonds outstanding, Vietnam's local currency bond market in the first quarter of this year grew 42.8 percent after expanding 34.2 percent in 2010, making it the fastest-growing bond market in Asia since 2009, the Asian Development Bank said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

-- Officials will have to declare their assets in foreign countries and Vietnam will not hesitate to pursue such information, even from Swiss banks, said Tran Duc Luong, deputy government inspector.

-- The number of imported cars decreased 46 percent in July compared to June, at 3,958 cars valued at $74 million. Meanwhile, total auto imports in the first seven months was 38,116 cars worth $703 million, customs office data showed.

THANH NIEN

-- With regard to Chinese ships violating Vietnamese waters at sea, Vietnam's top priority is to protect its territorial sovereignty while avoiding war so that the country can develop, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung said in a meeting with Hai Phong voters.

VIETNAM NEWS

-- The domestic pepper price hit a 15-year peak on Wednesday morning as high demand and low supply on the world market forced up the price, said Tran Duc Tung, head of office at the Vietnam Pepper Association.

LAO DONG

-- Bird flu resurfaced in Nghe An and Quang Tri provinces in central Vietnam with more than 9,000 poultry culled, the Agriculture Ministry said.

-- Vietnam's footwear exports this year could rise 28-30 percent from last year to more than $6 billion, the Vietnam Leather and Footwear Association said.

HANOI MOI

-- Lilama Corp said it would put into commercial operation Nhan Trach 2 gas-fueled power plant in October, which will help solve power shortages.

