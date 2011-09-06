HANOI, Sept 6 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Banks in Vietnam do not have an obligation to achieve the annual 20 percent credit growth target for the banking sector this year and lending should proceed in line with inflation and the economic situation, State Bank of Vietnam Governor Nguyen Van Binh said.

LAO DONG

-- The central bank said it will adopt measures to deal with banks that have made use of investment mandates, which may push their actual credit growth rate beyond the central bank's target of 20 percent.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- State-run lender BIDV said it started offering dong loans between 18-19 percent as of Monday.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

-- Bird flu could spread again after many months being contained, with four provinces now having reported the disease in poultry, the Animal Health Department said.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- The summer-autumn rice output in the Mekong Delta could rise to 8.75 million tonnes of paddy as average yields stay as high as 5.47 tonne per hectare, the Agriculture Ministry's Crops Department said.

-- Police have detained 27 Chinese, 28 Taiwanese and two Vietnamese for involvements in trans-national crimes.

LAO DONG

-- Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung has assigned Finance Minister Vuong Dinh Hue to be chairman of Vietnam Social Insurance and the State Capital Investment Corp, the government said.

TUOI TRE

-- State-run oil importer and distributor Petrolimex will face comprehensive inspection in line the Prime Minister's request to boost the monitoring of state-owned corporations and economic groups, Industry and Trade Minister Vu Huy Hoang said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Without curbing measures introduced by the authorities, the central highland province of Daklak would expand its pepper area to 100,000 hectares (247,100 acres) in coming years, which would make it the largest pepper growing area in Vietnam, scientists said.

-- State utility Vietnam Electricity has yet to be able to borrow 10 trillion dong ($480 million) to buy gas and diesel for power generation this month and repay debt to Petrovietnam and Vinacomin even though the government has requested banks to extend the funds, Petrovietnam Deputy Chief Executive Vu Quang Nam said.

(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)