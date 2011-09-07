HANOI, Sept 7 These are some of the leading
FINANCIAL NEWS:
TUOI TRE
-- The State Bank of Vietnam has raised its foreign exchange
reserves to $15.1 billion at the end of June, up from $11.9
billion in February following measures to stabilise the exchange
rate and limits on gold and foreign currency transactions
outside the banking system, the International Monetary Fund
said.
DAU TU
-- Bad debt in Vietnam's banking sector could rise to 3.1
percent of its outstanding loans this year, the National
Financial Supervisory Committee said, up from 2.5 percent at the
end of 2010 as per a State Bank of Vietnam report.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
TUOI TRE
-- The Vietnam Steel Corporation will be privatised but the
state would still own 93.9 percent, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Van
Ninh said in a directive.
DAU TU
-- State inspectors are looking into state shipping group
Vinalines' long-term investment and the use of funds and assets.
