HANOI, Sept 7 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

-- The State Bank of Vietnam has raised its foreign exchange reserves to $15.1 billion at the end of June, up from $11.9 billion in February following measures to stabilise the exchange rate and limits on gold and foreign currency transactions outside the banking system, the International Monetary Fund said.

DAU TU

-- Bad debt in Vietnam's banking sector could rise to 3.1 percent of its outstanding loans this year, the National Financial Supervisory Committee said, up from 2.5 percent at the end of 2010 as per a State Bank of Vietnam report.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

-- The Vietnam Steel Corporation will be privatised but the state would still own 93.9 percent, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Van Ninh said in a directive.

DAU TU

-- State inspectors are looking into state shipping group Vinalines' long-term investment and the use of funds and assets.

