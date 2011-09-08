HANOI, Sept 8 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- The State Bank of Vietnam said the interest rate ceiling of 14 percent on dong deposits and 2 percent on dollar deposits would be unchanged to help banks keep lending rates at 17-19 percent for the production sector.

NHAN DAN

-- The central bank's target for the rest of this year is to advance its flexible monetary policy to control money supply and help the banking sector post annual credit growth of 15-18 percent, in line with government targets, it said at a meeting with bankers on Wednesday.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Bond transactions by foreign banks operating in Vietnam will be closely monitored from Oct. 20, the central bank said in a circular.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Trade with South Korea could top $16 billion this year from $13 billion in 2010, South Korea's Ambassador to Vietnam said at a seminar on Wednesday.

HANOI MOI

-- State utility Vietnam Electricity group said it would increase buying electricity from China and use more power from coal-fired and gas-fired plants to meet rising domestic demand in September.

TUOI TRE

-- China has become the second largest importer of Vietnamese wood products, with revenues in the January-August period rising 60 percent from the same period last year to $400 million, an industry official in Ho Chi Minh City said.

THANH NIEN

-- A South Korea-Vietnam venture will build a $4.5 billion coal-fired power plant in the northern province of Nam Dinh, using coal supplied by Vinacomin, the country's top coal miner.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam's January-August power output rose 9.45 percent from a year ago to 71.87 billion kilowatt hours, with electricity production and purchases by state utility Vietnam Electricity group accounting for 69.41 percent of the total, up 9.08 percent from a year ago, the group said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)