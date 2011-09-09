HANOI, Sept 9 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG:

-- Overnight rates on the interbank market rose to 13.29 percent on Tuesday, the highest since June, the central bank said.

-- Banks in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have now offered dong deposit rates at 14 percent for terms below 12 months in line with the central bank's regulations.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- State lender BIDV said it was preparing for its initial public offering scheduled in the last quarter of 2011, while the state would still retain an 80 percent stake.

-- Vietcombank , Vietnam's second-biggest partly private lender, has been approved to list an additional 19.5 million shares, valued at 195.8 billion dong ($9.4 million), on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange.

DAU TU

-- The Hanoi-based Military Bank plans to list 730 million shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange soon, raising investor sentiment on active trading of shares in banks.

THANH NIEN

-- Small banks are worried over their survival as they cannot compete with 12 big banks on securing dong deposits, a bank executive said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung will visit Indonesia on Sept. 13-14.

-- Traffic police in Hanoi have set up checkpoints near beer venues to measure driver's alcohol concentration as part of the national traffic safety month. Violators face fines of up to 10 million dong ($500).

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- State utility Vietnam Electricity group has sought permission from the Industry and Trade Ministry to increase power prices in September. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)