HANOI, Sept 12 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

-- Vietnam credit growth could touch the 20 percent cap, totalling 2,700 trillion dong ($129.62 billion) at the year end, of which loans for non-manufacturing purposes could fall to 14.4 percent of the total loans, from 17 percent at the end of May, Bao Viet Securities said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The central bank should restructure the banking system by slashing up to 20 percent of the current number of banks, cut interest rates to 12 percent, allow foreign investors to hold up to 35 percent of stake in domestic lenders, the Vietnam Association of Financial Investors said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Petrovietnam Shipyeard, a subsidiary of state oil group Petrovietnam, has built a jackup mobile drilling oil rig, the first of its kind manufactured in Vietnam.

NHAN DAN

-- Seasonal floods are expected to rise quickly in the Mekong Delta food basket in coming days due to strong rain upstream, forecasters said.

TUOI TRE

-- Thousands of people fled their homes on Saturday night on Ly Son island off the central province of Quang Ngai due to a false alarm by fishermen of a possible tsunami strike, a district official said. They returned the next morning.

THANH NIEN

-- If Vietnamese investors do not act quickly enough, China and Thailand will take opportunities in Laos, said Doan Nguyen Duc, chairman of Hoang Anh Gia Lai. Vietnam is now the biggest investor in Laos with $3.3 billion worth of investment, Planning and Investment Minister Bui Quang Vinh said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)