FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The State Securities Commission will take measures to boost market liquidity, including extending the trading time into the afternoon, said Nguyen Son, head of the commission's market development department.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

-- More than 350 workers of a Vietnamese seafood company in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap went on strike on Monday seeking a pay rise.

TUOI TRE

-- A Vietnamese engineer has brought a law suit against Toyota Vietnam Co, saying the company's decision to move him to another job with a lower pay is illegal. He said the company had taken actions against him after he published technical problems in vehicles manufactured by the company. The firm has yet to comment on the lawsuit.

THANH NIEN

-- At least seven people have been killed in floods and lightning strikes and one was missing as torrential rain hit a number of provinces in the central region and the Central Highlands in recent days.

-- A 118-year-old woman living in Ho Chi Minh City is considered the oldest woman in the country, while the oldest man, also from Ho Chi Minh City, is 110 years old, organisers of a search for the country's oldest people said.

-- Vietnam's plastic product exports this year could rise 30 percent from last year to $1.3 billion, the industry and trade ministry said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)