HANOI, Sept 14

FINANCIAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- The State Bank of Vietnam plans to establish a group comprising 12 commercial banks with a combined market share of 85 percent to address the sector's issues and improve interaction between the banking system and monetary policy makers.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Hanoi-based Habubank said it has raised its registered capital to 4.05 trillion dong ($194.4 million) as of Sept. 9 from 3 trillion dong.

DAU TU

-- HSBC Holdings Plc and Barclays Plc will advise VietinBank on its overseas bond issue aimed at raising $500 million and sell the debt along with the Vietnamese lender, said VietinBank Deputy Chief Executive Le Duc Tho.

LAO DONG

-- Hanoi-based Techcombank said it would cut dong lending rates for agricultural, forestry and seafood exporters to 17.5 percent from 19.5 percent between now and the year end.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Vietnam's sales of building materials, particularly steel, are expected to rise in the rest of the year after a monthly increase of 13.9 percent in August to 410,000 tonnes, Deputy Chairman Nguyen Tien Nghi of the Vietnam Steel Association said.

-- Vinacomin, Vietnam's top coal miner, said it has planned to divest from its non-core business this year.

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

-- Vietnam's electricity prices should not be adjusted frequently to avoid a negative impact on society and the economy, the Finance Ministry said in a letter to the Industry and Trade Ministry related to proposals on raising prices of several items.

HANOI MOI

-- Vietnam is facing a shortage of 200,000 tonnes of raw cashews and has to import the material, given the total processing capacity has reached 800,000 tonnes while domestic output only provided 600,000 tonnes of raw nuts, the Vietnam Cashew Association said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)