FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Hoang Anh Gia Lai said it has invested a total of $940 million in Laos since 2008.

LAO DONG

-- Twenty-one out of 31 state-owned companies reported a total of 22.59 trillion dong ($1.1 billion) in investments in non-core sectors between January and August, the Party's centrally-controlled business management chapter said.

-- Vietnam's top lender Agribank said it would lend an additional 15 trillion dong ($720 million) to seafood, coffee and foodstuff exporters at 17-19 percent interest rates.

TUOI TRE

-- The State Securities Commission plans to delist shares of companies that attempt to suppress information from the market, said Vu Bang, the commission chairman.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- State utility Vietnam Electricity (EVN) should not raise power prices more than once per quarter due to potentially the negative impact on the economy, Finance Minister Vuong Dinh Hue said.

-- Vietnam and Indonesia agreed to boost the value of bilateral trade to $5 billion by 2015.

TUOI TRE

-- The Ministry of Health said it plans to raise the prices of around 300 medical services, or 10 percent of its total services, this year.

-- A passenger from Laos was found to have brought half a kg of TNT and a pistol on a flight from Paris to Hanoi, said Pham Viet Thanh, Vietnam Airlines chairman. ($1 = 20,800 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)