FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

-- The central bank said it had fined nine individuals of DongA Bank and the country's top lender Agribank for breaching the ceiling deposit rate of 14 percent.

-- FPT Corp said it earned 16.15 trillion ($775.32 million) in gross revenue between January and August, up 14.1 percent from the same period last year.

-- Vietcombank said it has cut loan rates to 16 percent for agricultural production and exports.

-- Total deposits raised by Hanoi-based banks as of August 31 rose 3.2 percent from the end of 2010 to 820.66 trillion dong ($39.4 billion), while outstanding loans were up 11.49 percent to 568.53 trillion dong.

TUOI TRE

-- The central bank said it would not allow partly private DongA Bank to open new branches and install new automated teller machines in a year as the punishment for violating the deposit ceiling of 14 percent. It also requires that Agribank punish their employees for rewarding extra cash to depositors.

THANH NIEN

-- The price of a tael of gold in Vietnam has been about 1 million dong ($48) higher than that on international markets.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

-- Indian businesses want to invest in Vietnam's agriculture, spare car parts and pharmaceuticals, said a representative of the Indian Business Chamber in Vietnam.

-- The Finance Ministry said it has turned down a proposal by fuel distributors to raise retail prices and requested them to continue contributions to the petrol price stabilisation fund at 300 dong (1.5 US cents) per litre.

LAO DONG

-- State utility Vietnam Electricity signed on Thursday a $1.27 billion deal with Huyndai Engineering and Construction Co., Ltd to build Mong Duong 1 thermal power plant. The plant has a designed capacity of 1,080 megawatts and is scheduled to operate fully by the end of the third quarter of 2015.

-- Vietnam and the United States should sign a memorandum of understanding as part of efforts to beef up defense cooperation in the near future, Deputy Defence Minister Nguyen Chi Vinh told U.S Ambassador David Shear.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The value of trade between Vietnam and India jumped 34.4 percent last year to $2.75 billion, said the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The two countries target boosting the value to $5 billion by 2015.

DAU TU

-- The Ministry of Planning and Investment has proposed a 2 trillion dong fund to support small and medium enterprises.

HO CHI MINH CITY LAW

-- Vice Minister of Health Cao Minh Quang does not hold a PhD in pharmaceutical science from Upsala University as claimed on his resume and the case has been forwarded to the government inspector's office, the Ministry of Public Security's internal political security department said. ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)