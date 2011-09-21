HANOI, Sept 21 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

-- VietinBank , the country's biggest partly private bank by assets, said it had raised 25 trillion dong ($1.2 billion) from savings in two months ended Sept. 19.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The State Securities Commission has approved Hanoi Building Commercial Joint Stock Bank and Nam Viet Commercial Joint Stock Bank to list a combined 179 million new shares.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- A total of 63 mergers and acquisitions took place in Vietnam in the first nine months of this year, worth a combined $2.67 billion, up 150 percent from the same period last year, a survey by StoxPlus Financial Media found.

HANOI MOI

-- Vietnam is forecast to export a stable 6 million tonnes of rice a year between 2012 and 2015, after loading 7 million tonnes this year, the Vietnam Food Association said.

LAO DONG

-- Ho Chi Minh City's September consumer price index rose 0.88 percent from last month, led by the education sector, the city's statistics department said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Hanoi's consumer price index this month rose 0.2 percent from August, the lowest in a year, the city's statistics department said.

-- Vietnam will not raise fuel prices between now and the year's end but will use other measures to stabilise prices instead, Finance Minister Vuong Dinh Hue said.

DAU TU

-- The investment authority in the southern city of Can Tho has been seeking opinions from the Ministry of Planning and Investment on a proposal by Can Tho Refinery Co to run the project in a venture with Me Kong Petrochemical Co and cut the total investment to $350 million from $538 million.

-- The volume of coffee exported by Vietnamese firms has dropped to 50 percent of total exports in the 2010/2011 crop year from 80 percent earlier, as foreign firms have expanded their local buying networks, said Deputy Chairman Do Ha Nam of the Vietnam Coffee and Cocoa Association. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)