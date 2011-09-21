HANOI, Sept 21 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
LAO DONG
-- VietinBank , the country's biggest partly private
bank by assets, said it had raised 25 trillion dong ($1.2
billion) from savings in two months ended Sept. 19.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- The State Securities Commission has approved Hanoi
Building Commercial Joint Stock Bank and Nam Viet
Commercial Joint Stock Bank to list a combined 179
million new shares.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
-- A total of 63 mergers and acquisitions took place in
Vietnam in the first nine months of this year, worth a combined
$2.67 billion, up 150 percent from the same period last year, a
survey by StoxPlus Financial Media found.
HANOI MOI
-- Vietnam is forecast to export a stable 6 million tonnes
of rice a year between 2012 and 2015, after loading 7 million
tonnes this year, the Vietnam Food Association said.
LAO DONG
-- Ho Chi Minh City's September consumer price index rose
0.88 percent from last month, led by the education sector, the
city's statistics department said.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- Hanoi's consumer price index this month rose 0.2 percent
from August, the lowest in a year, the city's statistics
department said.
-- Vietnam will not raise fuel prices between now and the
year's end but will use other measures to stabilise prices
instead, Finance Minister Vuong Dinh Hue said.
DAU TU
-- The investment authority in the southern city of Can Tho
has been seeking opinions from the Ministry of Planning and
Investment on a proposal by Can Tho Refinery Co to run the
project in a venture with Me Kong Petrochemical Co and cut the
total investment to $350 million from $538 million.
-- The volume of coffee exported by Vietnamese firms has
dropped to 50 percent of total exports in the 2010/2011 crop
year from 80 percent earlier, as foreign firms have expanded
their local buying networks, said Deputy Chairman Do Ha Nam of
the Vietnam Coffee and Cocoa Association.
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)