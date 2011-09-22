HANOI, Sept 22 These are some of the leading
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- The Vietnam Association of Financial Investors has
proposed that the central bank and finance ministry impose a 10
percent value-added tax on gold bar and jewellery purchases as
part of efforts to stabilise the foreign exchange market.
-- Hoa Phat Group said it earned 1.1 trillion dong
($52.8 million) in net profit between January and August,
representing 59 percent of the year's target.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
-- Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung has urged ministries,
government agencies and provincial governments to strengthen and
tighten management of foreign investment, after some investment
licences granted proved inconsistent with government planning,
such as those for golf courses, forest planting, steel
production and mining.
NHAN DAN
-- Work to maintain the Nam Con Son gas pipeline almost was
complete on Wednesday, three days earlier than scheduled. Gas
from Lan Tay and Rong Doi fields transported by the pipeline, at
a maximum daily capacity of 21 million cubic metres, is used to
feed power plants to produce a third of Vietnam's electricity
output.
-- A 66-year-old Vietnamese woman was sentenced to six years
in jail on Wednesday after a court in the southern province of
Dong Nai found her guilty of subversive plots. She was also
handed five years in prison for fraud and other charges.
TUOI TRE
-- Six companies with foreign investment have been buying a
combined 50 percent of the coffee output from Daklak, Vietnam's
top province for the commodity.
THANH NIEN
-- The Finance Ministry will establish three teams to
supervise the oil product prices of Petrolimex, PV Oil and two
other distributors.
