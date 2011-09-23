HANOI, Sept 23 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Agribank, Vietnam's largest lender by assets, has a bad debt of 6.67 percent of its total loans but it faces no problems with liquidity, Chairman Nguyen Ngoc Bao said.

-- The State Securities Commission said it would abolish the T+1 payment requirement for transactions of more than 100,000 units when the trading time is extended to the afternoon.

-- Dragon Capital Vietnam Mother Fund, a major shareholder of Becamex Infrastructure Development Joint Stock Co , said it would sell 5 million IJC shares between Sept. 26 and Nov. 25.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Vietnam will use three drugs, the anaesthetic sodium thiopental, the muscle relaxant pancuronium bromide and the heart stopper potassium chloride for lethal injections that will replace capital punishment by a firing squad from November.

NHAN DAN

-- Nearly 11,700 hectares (28,900 acres) of coffee in the central highland province of Dak Nong have been facing the problem with cherry dropping, with an average yield loss of 3-5 percent, the provincial plant protection department said.

TUOI TRE

-- There might be signs of fraud in corporate governance after Petrolimex CEO Bui Ngoc Bao failed to provide a breakdown of petrol costs at a meeting with the Finance Minister, said Nguyen Anh Tuan, deputy head of the Finance Ministry's Price Control Department.

THANH NIEN

-- Vietnam's rubber exports this year could jump 25 percent from 2010 to $3 billion, General Secretary Tran Thi Thuy Hoa of the Vietnam Rubber Association said.

