FINANCIAL NEWS:
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- Agribank, Vietnam's largest lender by assets, has a bad
debt of 6.67 percent of its total loans but it faces no problems
with liquidity, Chairman Nguyen Ngoc Bao said.
-- The State Securities Commission said it would abolish the
T+1 payment requirement for transactions of more than 100,000
units when the trading time is extended to the afternoon.
-- Dragon Capital Vietnam Mother Fund, a major shareholder
of Becamex Infrastructure Development Joint Stock Co ,
said it would sell 5 million IJC shares between Sept. 26 and
Nov. 25.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
-- Vietnam will use three drugs, the anaesthetic sodium
thiopental, the muscle relaxant pancuronium bromide and the
heart stopper potassium chloride for lethal injections that will
replace capital punishment by a firing squad from November.
NHAN DAN
-- Nearly 11,700 hectares (28,900 acres) of coffee in the
central highland province of Dak Nong have been facing the
problem with cherry dropping, with an average yield loss of 3-5
percent, the provincial plant protection department said.
TUOI TRE
-- There might be signs of fraud in corporate governance
after Petrolimex CEO Bui Ngoc Bao failed to provide a breakdown
of petrol costs at a meeting with the Finance Minister, said
Nguyen Anh Tuan, deputy head of the Finance Ministry's Price
Control Department.
THANH NIEN
-- Vietnam's rubber exports this year could jump 25 percent
from 2010 to $3 billion, General Secretary Tran Thi Thuy Hoa of
the Vietnam Rubber Association said.
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)