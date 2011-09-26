HANOI, Sept 26 These are some of the leading
FINANCIAL NEWS:
LAO DONG
-- Vietnam Construction and Import-Export Joint Stock Corp
has approved a plan to issue shares to raise its
registered capital to 5 trillion dong ($240 million) from 3
trillion dong.
-- Vietnam has raised 67.5 trillion dong ($3.24 billion) in
bond sales between January and September, up 300 percent from
the same period last year, the Hanoi Stock Exchange said.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
QUAN DOI NHAN DAN
-- Vietnam-Russian oil venture Vietsovpetro said it planned
to keep its annual output stable at more than 7 million tonnes
(141,000 barrels per day) of oil equivalent after 2015 with
production to begin at Thien Ung field in block 04-3.
LAO DONG
-- A 28-year-old Indonesian man was killed and six other
people were injured when a tree collapsed at a tourist spot in
the central highland province of Lam Dong last Saturday.
-- Only 15 percent of the 913 real estate trading floors
nationwide are transparent and meet operation requirements, the
Construction Ministry said.
THANH NIEN
-- Vietnam will bypass Thailand to become the world's
biggest rice exporter soon with the new Thai government's policy
to subsidise domestic rice, said Antonio Berenguer, the EU
commercial counsellor in Thailand.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- Vietnam's fertiliser supply is forecast to be sufficient
to meet domestic demand next year if the Ca Mau urea plant
starts production as expected in November. Vietnam needs around
1.5 million to 1.6 million tonnes of fertiliser a year.
-- The National Assembly, Vietnam's parliament, is scheduled
to convene between Oct. 20 and Nov. 26 to discuss the
implementation of socioeconomic development and budget issues of
2011 and set plans for 2012, the assembly's Standing Committee
said.
