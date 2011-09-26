HANOI, Sept 26 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

-- Vietnam Construction and Import-Export Joint Stock Corp has approved a plan to issue shares to raise its registered capital to 5 trillion dong ($240 million) from 3 trillion dong.

-- Vietnam has raised 67.5 trillion dong ($3.24 billion) in bond sales between January and September, up 300 percent from the same period last year, the Hanoi Stock Exchange said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

-- Vietnam-Russian oil venture Vietsovpetro said it planned to keep its annual output stable at more than 7 million tonnes (141,000 barrels per day) of oil equivalent after 2015 with production to begin at Thien Ung field in block 04-3.

LAO DONG

-- A 28-year-old Indonesian man was killed and six other people were injured when a tree collapsed at a tourist spot in the central highland province of Lam Dong last Saturday.

-- Only 15 percent of the 913 real estate trading floors nationwide are transparent and meet operation requirements, the Construction Ministry said.

THANH NIEN

-- Vietnam will bypass Thailand to become the world's biggest rice exporter soon with the new Thai government's policy to subsidise domestic rice, said Antonio Berenguer, the EU commercial counsellor in Thailand.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam's fertiliser supply is forecast to be sufficient to meet domestic demand next year if the Ca Mau urea plant starts production as expected in November. Vietnam needs around 1.5 million to 1.6 million tonnes of fertiliser a year.

-- The National Assembly, Vietnam's parliament, is scheduled to convene between Oct. 20 and Nov. 26 to discuss the implementation of socioeconomic development and budget issues of 2011 and set plans for 2012, the assembly's Standing Committee said.

(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)