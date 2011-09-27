HANOI, Sept 27 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

-- State Bank of Vietnam Deputy Governor Nguyen Dong Tien said the central bank would allow more gold imports to narrow the gap between domestic and overseas prices.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam will need 1,098 trillion dong ($52.71 billion) to develop 940 cities by 2020 under a national project for the 2011-2020 period, the Construction Ministry said.

THANH NIEN

-- Agribank, Vietnam's top lender, said it would lend 3 trillion dong ($144 million) to Vinafood 2, the country's largest rice exporter, to help the firm reduce post-harvest losses and purchase grain for processing.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- National carrier Vietnam Airlines said it cancelled 28 domestic flights to destinations in the central region and the Central Highlands on Monday because of danger posed by tropical storm Haitang. It plans to cancel another eight flights on Tuesday as the storm nears the central coast.

NHAN DAN

-- Farmers in the Mekong Delta have harvested 385,000 hectares, or more than 60 percent of their third rice crop; a small area of the crop is under threat as seasonal floods have risen quickly.

-- Petrolimex now accounts for 55 percent of the domestic oil products market, followed by PV Oil with nearly 30 percent and Saigon Petro with 8 percent, the Industry and Trade Ministry said.

TUOI TRE

-- Vietnamese exporters have so far contracted to ship more than 6.8 million tonnes of rice, and they now have stocks of 1.4 million tonnes, above the 1.1 million tonnes reserved for loading, the Vietnam Food Association said.

THANH NIEN

-- The Ministry of Police has concluded investigations into state shipbuilder Vinashin and sought prosecution against nine officials, including the former chairman and the general director of the firm, for losses of more than 900 billion dong ($43.2 million). (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)