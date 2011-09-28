HANOI, Sept 28 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

-- The Hanoi Stock Exchange is scheduled to auction this week a combined 6.1 trillion dong ($293 million) of bonds issued by the government and two policy banks.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- State oil and gas group Petrovietnam made a profit of $1 billion in the first eight months of 2011 as revenue rose 47 percent from the same period last year to 436 trillion dong ($20.9 billion), Chief Executive Phung Dinh Thuc said.

THANH NIEN

-- National carrier Vietnam Airlines said it planned to start a direct flight linking Vietnam's Nha Trang beach city with Moscow from the winter of 2012 to meet increasing demand from Russian tourists. A total of 120,000 Russians are expected to visit Vietnam this year, up from 83,000 in 2010.

DAU TU

-- Vietnam's retail sales and services between January and September rose 22.8 percent from the same period last year, but just 3.9 percent after accounting for inflation, the General Statistics Office said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)