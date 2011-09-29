HANOI, Sept 29 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THANH NIEN

-- Gold importers made huge profits from a gap between the domestic and overseas prices of as much as 2.6 million dong ($124.82) per tael despite the central bank's newly issued import quota, traders said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

-- Vietnam created more than 1.13 million new jobs between January and September, or 70.45 percent of the annual plan, the General Statistics Office said.

TUOI TRE

-- Vietnam and South Africa have reached an agreement on cooperation to fight rhino horn trafficking, under which Vietnamese people would not be allowed to bring rhino horns from South Africa back home.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Malaysia may have demand for 150,000 tonnes of 5-percent broken rice in the last quarter of 2011, which, along with a 400,000-tonne contract with Indonesia, has supported Vietnamese rice export prices in the past week. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)