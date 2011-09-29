HANOI, Sept 29 These are some of the leading
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THANH NIEN
-- Gold importers made huge profits from a gap between the
domestic and overseas prices of as much as 2.6 million dong
($124.82) per tael despite the central bank's newly issued
import quota, traders said.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
LAO DONG
-- Vietnam created more than 1.13 million new jobs between
January and September, or 70.45 percent of the annual plan, the
General Statistics Office said.
TUOI TRE
-- Vietnam and South Africa have reached an agreement on
cooperation to fight rhino horn trafficking, under which
Vietnamese people would not be allowed to bring rhino horns from
South Africa back home.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- Malaysia may have demand for 150,000 tonnes of 5-percent
broken rice in the last quarter of 2011, which, along with a
400,000-tonne contract with Indonesia, has supported Vietnamese
rice export prices in the past week.
