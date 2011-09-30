HANOI, Sept 30 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- VietinBank , Vietnam's biggest partly private lender by assets, said it has contributed 400 billion dong ($19.2 million) to help establish a life insurance firm, which has a registered capital of 800 billion dong.

-- Petrovietnam Technical Services Corp , Malaysia's Yinson Group and Singapore's United Overseas Bank and Oversea Chinese Banking Corp Ltd have signed a deal for a $105 million syndicated loan to build a floating storage unit.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- VietinBank has fired four staff members and demoted another five at its branch in the central province of Quang Binh after they were accused of embezzlement.

-- The Vietnam Food Association hopes Vietnam will export 6 million tonnes of rice in 2012, and it does not care if the country is the world's first- or second-biggest rice exporter, Deputy Chairman Pham Van Bay said.

NHAN DAN

-- The government has requested oil product distributors to publish all details of their selling prices, including costs and business results.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- The government has asked the National Assembly for approval to switch 308,000 hectares of rice fields for other uses, and to keep the country's total rice acreage at around 3.81 million hectares (9.421 million acres) by 2015. The conversion plan is being questioned by the parliament.

LAO DONG

-- Vietcombank has signed an agreement on a $35 million five-year loan to help the Dung Quat refinery build the second pipeline for crude oil transport and two tanks.

-- Petrovietnam and Malaysia's Petronas should beef up cooperation in new oil field exploration and production, President Truong Tan Sang said during a visit to Malaysia.

-- State companies may have to allocate half of their annual net profits to a fund dedicated to enterprise development and restructuring, a Finance Ministry draft decree on state fund management said.

THANH NIEN

-- Vietnam will pilot the provision of insurance services to the agricultural sector between now and 2013 in selected provinces, the Finance Ministry said.

(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)