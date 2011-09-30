HANOI, Sept 30 These are some of the leading
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- VietinBank , Vietnam's biggest partly private
lender by assets, said it has contributed 400 billion dong
($19.2 million) to help establish a life insurance firm, which
has a registered capital of 800 billion dong.
-- Petrovietnam Technical Services Corp , Malaysia's
Yinson Group and Singapore's United Overseas Bank and
Oversea Chinese Banking Corp Ltd have signed a deal for a $105
million syndicated loan to build a floating storage
unit.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
-- VietinBank has fired four staff members and demoted
another five at its branch in the central province of Quang Binh
after they were accused of embezzlement.
-- The Vietnam Food Association hopes Vietnam will export 6
million tonnes of rice in 2012, and it does not care if the
country is the world's first- or second-biggest rice exporter,
Deputy Chairman Pham Van Bay said.
NHAN DAN
-- The government has requested oil product distributors to
publish all details of their selling prices, including costs and
business results.
SAIGON GIAI PHONG
-- The government has asked the National Assembly for
approval to switch 308,000 hectares of rice fields for other
uses, and to keep the country's total rice acreage at around
3.81 million hectares (9.421 million acres) by 2015. The
conversion plan is being questioned by the parliament.
LAO DONG
-- Vietcombank has signed an agreement on a $35
million five-year loan to help the Dung Quat refinery build the
second pipeline for crude oil transport and two tanks.
-- Petrovietnam and Malaysia's Petronas should beef up
cooperation in new oil field exploration and production,
President Truong Tan Sang said during a visit to Malaysia.
-- State companies may have to allocate half of their annual
net profits to a fund dedicated to enterprise development and
restructuring, a Finance Ministry draft decree on state fund
management said.
THANH NIEN
-- Vietnam will pilot the provision of insurance services to
the agricultural sector between now and 2013 in selected
provinces, the Finance Ministry said.
