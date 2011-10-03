HANOI Oct 3 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The State Securities Commission said it had imposed fines totaling 910 million dong ($44,000) on 12 listed firms for information disclosure rule violations.

-- Foreigners were net sellers of 996 billion dong ($47.8 million) of Vietnamese stocks in September, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange said.

LAO DONG

-- Many banks have set deposit rates on terms below one month at 6 percent, in line with central bank Circular 30 that took effect from Oct. 1.

TUOI TRE

-- Sacombank said its subsidiary Sacombank Cambodia would start operations on Oct. 15 with a registered capital of $38 million in Cambodia.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Vietnamese lawmakers are likely to approve during the coming working session an annual economic growth target rate of 7 percent for the 2011-2015 period, the parliament's standing committee said.

-- Vietnam's apparel exports may fall significantly due to the economic downturn in the United States and the Europe, the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association said.

NHAN DAN

-- Rice prices may rise sharply in the coming time thanks to increasing prices in Thailand and limited stocks in Vietnam at the end of the summer-autumn crop, said the Ministry of Agriculture.

TUOI TRE

-- The prime minister has requested that the Ministry of Public Security draft a law on demonstrations, participants at the meeting of the National Assembly's Standing Committee said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The Ministry of Home Affairs said it would suggest that the government raise the basic salary, which is used to calculate the actual income for state employees, to 1.5-4 million ($72-192) a month in 2012 from 830,000 dong.

-- Vietnam's consumer price index in October could rise 0.5 percent from September, the market regulating task force under the Industry and Trade Ministry said. ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)