HANOI Oct 5 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The central bank met 12 banks on Tuesday and pledged to stabilise interest rates by the year end.

-- Vietnam's gold imports in the first nine months of this year jumped fourfold from a year earlier to $1.5 billion, said the Industry and Trade Ministry's export-import department.

-- Vinpearl Joint Stock Co will be merged into Vincom Joint Stock Co in Vietnam's largest merger and acquisition deal so far, the Vingroup said.

THANH NIEN

-- Gold deposit rates in the banking system have doubled, while the authorities will soon issue new rules to manage the gold market, traders said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Two people were killed in bad weather in the central province of Quang Binh on Tuesday, raising the national death toll due to the weather to 13 so far this season, the government said.

-- Trade between Vietnam and Germany is expected to reach $5 billion this year, from $4.1 billion in 2010.

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

-- Vietnam Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong will visit China between Oct. 11-15.

HANOI MOI

-- Vietnam's rubber exports this year could reach 820,000 tonnes and earn $3.63 billion, the agriculture ministry said after nine month's of exports totaled 530,000 tonnes had brought in $2.3 billion, a rise of 61 percent in value from the same period last year.

-- Mekong Delta flooding this year will not affect Vietnam's rice exports or domestic food security, the Vietnam Food Association said.

TUOI TRE

-- Vietnam aims to retain 800,000 to 1 million tonnes of rice as stocks to be carried forward to next year for possible loading after exporting around 7 million tonnes in 2011, said Pham Van Bay, Deputy Chairman of the Vietnam Food Association.

(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)