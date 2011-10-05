HANOI Oct 5 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- The central bank met 12 banks on Tuesday and pledged to
stabilise interest rates by the year end.
-- Vietnam's gold imports in the first nine months of this
year jumped fourfold from a year earlier to $1.5 billion, said
the Industry and Trade Ministry's export-import department.
-- Vinpearl Joint Stock Co will be merged into
Vincom Joint Stock Co in Vietnam's largest merger and
acquisition deal so far, the Vingroup said.
THANH NIEN
-- Gold deposit rates in the banking system have doubled,
while the authorities will soon issue new rules to manage the
gold market, traders said.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
-- Two people were killed in bad weather in the central
province of Quang Binh on Tuesday, raising the national death
toll due to the weather to 13 so far this season, the government
said.
-- Trade between Vietnam and Germany is expected to reach $5
billion this year, from $4.1 billion in 2010.
QUAN DOI NHAN DAN
-- Vietnam Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong will visit
China between Oct. 11-15.
HANOI MOI
-- Vietnam's rubber exports this year could reach 820,000
tonnes and earn $3.63 billion, the agriculture ministry said
after nine month's of exports totaled 530,000 tonnes had brought
in $2.3 billion, a rise of 61 percent in value from the same
period last year.
-- Mekong Delta flooding this year will not affect Vietnam's
rice exports or domestic food security, the Vietnam Food
Association said.
TUOI TRE
-- Vietnam aims to retain 800,000 to 1 million tonnes of
rice as stocks to be carried forward to next year for possible
loading after exporting around 7 million tonnes in 2011, said
Pham Van Bay, Deputy Chairman of the Vietnam Food Association.
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)