HANOI Oct 6 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- The State Bank of Vietnam said it would support liquidity for small banks via open market operations. The central bank also said it would publish its credit growth plan for 2012 early next month.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The Finance Ministry is considering imposing a 3 percent export tax on natural rubber; domestic processors consume 18 percent of the country's output.

-- Saigon Securities Inc took the lead in Vietnam in terms of equity and bond brokerage services in the third quarter, the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam's consumer price index this month could rise 0.5-0.6 percent from last month, the market regulating task force said.

-- Vietnam licensed an additional 44 foreign equity investors in September, including 24 institutions, raising the total number of foreign investors as of Sept. 30 to 15,438, the Vietnam Securities Depository Centre said.

LAO DONG

-- Retail sales and service revenue in Vietnam this year is expected to rise 22 percent from last year to 1,880 trillion dong ($90.21 billion), the Industry and Trade Ministry said.

-- Vietnam's meat imports next year will total 60,000-70,000 tonnes, the Agriculture Ministry said.

THANH NIEN:

-- Indonesia has signed contracts to buy 700,000 tonnes of rice from Vietnam, raising the total volume this year to 1.2 million tonnes, the Perum Bulog said.

(Reporting by John Ruwitch)