HANOI Oct 7 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Partly private Bao Viet Bank said the government has approved Bao Viet Holdings to buy a stake in the lender to help it reach a target of raising its registered capital to 3.15 trillion dong ($151 million) by the year's end, from 1.5 trillion dong now.

-- The Hanoi Stock Exchange said it would hold an auction to raise about 15 trillion dong ($720.32 million) via bills and government bonds this quarter.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- State President Truong Tan Sang will visit India on Oct. 11-13 and Sri Lanka from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, the Foreign Ministry said.

-- Three people were sentenced to death and four others to life in prison after a court in the northern province of Lao Cai found them guilty of trafficking 22 kg of heroin from Laos into Vietnam's provinces of Dien Bien and Lao Cai since 2006. They were arrested in July 2010.

NHAN DAN

-- Floods have killed at least 23 people in the Mekong Delta as of Thursday, submerged nearly 30,600 houses and damaged around 6,000 hectares (14,800 acres) of a minor rice crop, the government said.

NONG NGHIEP VIETNAM

-- Deputy Chairman Pham Van Bay of the Vietnam Food Association has rejected as untrue reports saying Indonesia bought 700,000 tonnes of rice from Vietnam. He said Indonesia has bought 1.75 million tonnes of Vietnamese rice so far this year, of which Vietnam still needs to load 520,000 tonnes.

LAO DONG

-- Issues related to the East Sea (South China Sea) will be high on the agenda between Vietnamese and Chinese leaders during a visit by Vietnam Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong to China on Oct. 11-15, Foreign Ministry spokesman Luong Thanh Nghi said.

-- The Vietnam Communist Party's Central Committee started a plenary meeting on Thursday to discuss socio-economic development this year and plans for the next five years.

DAU TU

-- A group of investors from England, Japan and Vietnam has been working on a feasibility study to build the 3,000-megawatt liquefied natural gas-fired Son My 1 power complex at an investment of $4.67 billion.

(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)