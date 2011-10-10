HANOI Oct 10 These are some of the leading
FINANCIAL NEWS:
VIETNAM INVESTMENT REVIEW
-- Higher gold prices and maturing dollar loans are
pressuring the dollar/dong exchange rate, with the central bank
lowering the rate by close of last week and banks also raising
dollar selling rates last week.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- Twelve out of Vietnam's 105 securities firms have failed
to meet financial safety requirements, while 80 of them made
losses in the third quarter, the State Securities Commission
said.
-- Vinacomin, Vietnam's top coal miner, said its revenues
between January and September rose 19 percent from the same
period last year to 65.68 trillion dong ($3.15 billion).
-- Sacombank said its gross profit in the first
nine months of this year hit an estimated 2.17 trillion dong
($104 million), meeting 77.64 percent of the year's target.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
-- Construction of an elevated urban railway line in a $550
million project in Hanoi, using preferential loans from China,
resumed on Monday after a delay.
NHAN DAN
-- Seasonal floods have so far killed 24 people in the
Mekong Delta, submerged more than 57,000 houses and destroyed
nearly 7,000 hectares (17,300 acres) of rice, the government
said.
LAO DONG
-- Banks are not allowed to provide funds for gold purchases
except in cases permitted by the central bank to import gold
bars for jewelry production, while gold-based lending must meet
a risk-provision ratio of 250 percent, a central bank circular
said.
TUOI TRE
-- Poultry prices are falling in southwestern provinces as
farmers rushed to sell to prevent damage from seasonal floods.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- The Agriculture Ministry has approved a plan to host an
international cocoa conference in the southern province of Ben
Tre on Dec. 3-4.
DAU TU
-- The Philippines could buy a small volume of rice from
Vietnam late this year, while Indonesia's earliest order would
be from February 2012, said an executive of Hanoi-based Vinafood
1, the country's second largest rice exporter.
