HANOI Oct 10 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

VIETNAM INVESTMENT REVIEW

-- Higher gold prices and maturing dollar loans are pressuring the dollar/dong exchange rate, with the central bank lowering the rate by close of last week and banks also raising dollar selling rates last week.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Twelve out of Vietnam's 105 securities firms have failed to meet financial safety requirements, while 80 of them made losses in the third quarter, the State Securities Commission said.

-- Vinacomin, Vietnam's top coal miner, said its revenues between January and September rose 19 percent from the same period last year to 65.68 trillion dong ($3.15 billion).

-- Sacombank said its gross profit in the first nine months of this year hit an estimated 2.17 trillion dong ($104 million), meeting 77.64 percent of the year's target.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Construction of an elevated urban railway line in a $550 million project in Hanoi, using preferential loans from China, resumed on Monday after a delay.

NHAN DAN

-- Seasonal floods have so far killed 24 people in the Mekong Delta, submerged more than 57,000 houses and destroyed nearly 7,000 hectares (17,300 acres) of rice, the government said.

LAO DONG

-- Banks are not allowed to provide funds for gold purchases except in cases permitted by the central bank to import gold bars for jewelry production, while gold-based lending must meet a risk-provision ratio of 250 percent, a central bank circular said.

TUOI TRE

-- Poultry prices are falling in southwestern provinces as farmers rushed to sell to prevent damage from seasonal floods.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The Agriculture Ministry has approved a plan to host an international cocoa conference in the southern province of Ben Tre on Dec. 3-4.

DAU TU

-- The Philippines could buy a small volume of rice from Vietnam late this year, while Indonesia's earliest order would be from February 2012, said an executive of Hanoi-based Vinafood 1, the country's second largest rice exporter.

(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)