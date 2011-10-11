HANOI Oct 11 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THANH NIEN

-- Bank deposits are on the decline after the central bank requested commercial banks uphold the ceiling on dong deposit interest rates at 14 percent, prompting depositors to shift funds to other investment channels such as gold and dollars.

LAO DONG

-- Ho Chi Minh City-based Nam Viet Bank said it will list an additional 74.02 million shares on the Hanoi Stock Exchange as of Oct. 21.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Vietnam has more than 12 million people with mental disorders but only about 20 percent of them get treatment because there are not enough psychiatrists or funds.

-- Smuggling of goods such as mobile phones, tablet computers, electronics, tobacco, wine and clothes from Cambodia into Vietnam has been increasing as a result of floods in the Mekong Delta.

NHAN DAN

-- Vietnam will give priority to controlling inflation, stabilising the macro economy and ensuring social security in 2012 and the following years, Vietnam Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong said.

LAO DONG

-- Trade between Vietnam and India is expected to reach $7 billion in 2015 from $2.7 billion in 2010, State President Truong Tan Sang said before a visit to India.

-- Trade between Vietnam and China in the first eight months of 2011 rose 35 percent from the same period last year to $25 billion and the value could hit $40 billion this year.

TUOI TRE

-- Construction has been behind schedule at two major steel projects, the $5 billion Ha Tinh complex with an annual capacity of 4.5 million tonnes and the $498 million Thach Khe iron ore project, the Industry and Trade Ministry said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam will focus on restructuring public investment, financial markets, with banks in particular, and state-owned enterprises over the next five years, Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong said.

-- The average salary in Vietnam's labour market this year has risen 13.3 percent, an increase of 0.7 percentage point from last year's rise but 6.7 percentage points below the annual inflation, a survey by Mercer and Talentnet found.

(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)