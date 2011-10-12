HANOI Oct 12 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Ho Chi Minh City-based HD Bank reported a January-September gross profit of 473 billion dong ($22.66 million), or 80 percent of the annual target.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- State oil and gas group Petrovietnam has been working with foreign partners in oil and gas projects in 13 countries, including Russia, Nigeria, Malaysia and Venezuela, General Director Do Van Hau said.

HANOI MOI

-- Vietnam is aiming to reach annual export revenue of $94 billion to $95 billion this year, after January-September exports jumped 35.4 percent from a year ago to $70 billion, the Industry and Trade Ministry said.

THANH NIEN

-- The government has appointed Deputy Prime Minister Vu Van Ninh to head a steering committee to restructure state shipbuilder Vinashin.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam is expected to load between 350,000 tonnes and 400,000 tonnes of rice a month between now and the year's end, bringing the total export volume to between 7.2 million and 7.5 million tonnes.

-- The Finance Ministry has sought government permission to delay the collection of corporate income tax totalling 6.7 trillion dong ($321 million) for small- and medium-sized enterprises to 2012-2013.

-- Germany will provide more than $400 million in development aid and preferential credit to Vietnam, Chancellor Angela Merkel said during a visit to Hanoi.

DAU TU

-- Around 80 percent of Vietnam's frozen meat imports is poultry and most comes from the United States, the Agriculture Ministry said. Vietnam bought in 85,400 tonnes of cattle and poultry meat in the first nine months of this year, the ministry said.

