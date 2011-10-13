HANOI Oct 13 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- Hoa Phat Group said its September steel sales
jumped 45.2 percent from a year before to 51,900 tonnes, raising
the total volume in the January-September period to 483,947
tonnes.
-- The State Securities Commission has said Hanoi Building
Bank can convert convertible bonds worth 960 billion
dong ($46 million) into common shares.
VIETNAM NEWS
-- The 16 largest banks have signed an agreement to keep
their deposit interest rates under the 14 percent ceiling for
one-month terms and 6 percent for non-term rates.
-- Facing difficulties in accessing bank loans at reasonable
rates, many businesses are seeking to raise funds via issuing
bonds.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
LAO DONG
-- State oil and gas group Petrovietnam is expected to buy
all ConocoPhillips' assets in Vietnamese projects with a
total value of $1.5 billion, General Director Do Van Hau said.
-- The Vietnam National Shipping Lines has signed a 51-49
venture deal to build the $1 billion Hai Phong International
Port with Japanese firm Molnykit Corp. Construction under the
public private partnership model will begin next August.
TUOI TRE
-- Mekong Delta floods have damaged 6,400 hectares, less
than 1 percent of the total area of the third rice crop, so
planting of the crop has been a success, Prime Minister Nguyen
Tan Dung said during a tour to the flood-hit region.
-- Police sources said they have detained a former deputy
head of VietinBank's Nha Be branch in Ho Chi Minh City
on accusations of fraud, the second person at the bank in
detention. The two are alleged to have used false documents to
take around 5 trillion dong ($293 million) from stock brokerages
and individuals.
THANH NIEN
-- National carrier Vietnam Airlines has taken delivery of
the first jet fuel from Dung Quat refinery under a 5,000-tonne
order to be implemented between now and the year end. The
refinery is scheduled to turn out 400,000 cubic metres of jet
fuel this year, meeting half of domestic demand.
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)