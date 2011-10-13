HANOI Oct 13 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Hoa Phat Group said its September steel sales jumped 45.2 percent from a year before to 51,900 tonnes, raising the total volume in the January-September period to 483,947 tonnes.

-- The State Securities Commission has said Hanoi Building Bank can convert convertible bonds worth 960 billion dong ($46 million) into common shares.

VIETNAM NEWS

-- The 16 largest banks have signed an agreement to keep their deposit interest rates under the 14 percent ceiling for one-month terms and 6 percent for non-term rates.

-- Facing difficulties in accessing bank loans at reasonable rates, many businesses are seeking to raise funds via issuing bonds.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

-- State oil and gas group Petrovietnam is expected to buy all ConocoPhillips' assets in Vietnamese projects with a total value of $1.5 billion, General Director Do Van Hau said.

-- The Vietnam National Shipping Lines has signed a 51-49 venture deal to build the $1 billion Hai Phong International Port with Japanese firm Molnykit Corp. Construction under the public private partnership model will begin next August.

TUOI TRE

-- Mekong Delta floods have damaged 6,400 hectares, less than 1 percent of the total area of the third rice crop, so planting of the crop has been a success, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung said during a tour to the flood-hit region.

-- Police sources said they have detained a former deputy head of VietinBank's Nha Be branch in Ho Chi Minh City on accusations of fraud, the second person at the bank in detention. The two are alleged to have used false documents to take around 5 trillion dong ($293 million) from stock brokerages and individuals.

THANH NIEN

-- National carrier Vietnam Airlines has taken delivery of the first jet fuel from Dung Quat refinery under a 5,000-tonne order to be implemented between now and the year end. The refinery is scheduled to turn out 400,000 cubic metres of jet fuel this year, meeting half of domestic demand.