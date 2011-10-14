HANOI Oct 14 These are some of the leading
FINANCIAL NEWS:
LAO DONG
-- The central bank should set a 14-percent deposit ceiling
for small banks, 13.5 percent for big lenders and impose a cap
on interbank rates to support liquidity for small banks, the
Vietnam Bankers' Association said.
-- Agribank, Vietnam's biggest state lender, said its
deposits as of Sept. 30 rose 1.9 percent from the end of 2010.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- Bad debt in Vietnam's banking system rose to 3.1 percent
of loans as of August from 2.16 percent in 2010, with
state-owned banks having the highest rise, the central bank
said.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
NHAN DAN
-- Police have detained five staff of Agribank's branch in
the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau and launched a formal
investigation against another five for misusing the bank's
savings to appropriate billions of dong.
SAIGON GIAI PHONG
-- Most of the flood victims in the Mekong Delta are
children and the number is rising, reports from flood-stricken
provinces showed, with nine children among the 12 deaths in An
Giang province alone.
LAO DONG
-- The average export price of Vietnamese rice in the first
nine months of 2011 rose around 34 percent from a year ago to
$520 a tonne, and it is unlikely prices will soften much between
now and the first quarter of 2012, the Vietnam Food Association
said.
TUOI TRE
-- National carrier Vietnam Airlines said it would open a
direct flight to India after signing a deal with India's Jet
Airways this week.
DAU TU
-- Companies under the Vietnam Cement Corp have faced
buildups of 2.34 million tonnes of cement at the end of
September due to slow consumption following difficulties in the
real estate market and adverse weather.
