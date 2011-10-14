HANOI Oct 14 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

-- The central bank should set a 14-percent deposit ceiling for small banks, 13.5 percent for big lenders and impose a cap on interbank rates to support liquidity for small banks, the Vietnam Bankers' Association said.

-- Agribank, Vietnam's biggest state lender, said its deposits as of Sept. 30 rose 1.9 percent from the end of 2010.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Bad debt in Vietnam's banking system rose to 3.1 percent of loans as of August from 2.16 percent in 2010, with state-owned banks having the highest rise, the central bank said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

NHAN DAN

-- Police have detained five staff of Agribank's branch in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau and launched a formal investigation against another five for misusing the bank's savings to appropriate billions of dong.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- Most of the flood victims in the Mekong Delta are children and the number is rising, reports from flood-stricken provinces showed, with nine children among the 12 deaths in An Giang province alone.

LAO DONG

-- The average export price of Vietnamese rice in the first nine months of 2011 rose around 34 percent from a year ago to $520 a tonne, and it is unlikely prices will soften much between now and the first quarter of 2012, the Vietnam Food Association said.

TUOI TRE

-- National carrier Vietnam Airlines said it would open a direct flight to India after signing a deal with India's Jet Airways this week.

DAU TU

-- Companies under the Vietnam Cement Corp have faced buildups of 2.34 million tonnes of cement at the end of September due to slow consumption following difficulties in the real estate market and adverse weather. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)