HANOI Oct 17 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- Joint stock companies and firms with limited liabilities will have to pay their own debts from overseas corporate bonds and have to ensure their equity capital accounts for at least 20 percent of the funds it plans to raise for a project, the government's new decree said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- State oil and gas group Petrovietnam said it has signed a contract to get a loan worth $220 million from a consortium of French bank BNP Paribas , Credit Agricole CIB , the Export-Import Bank of China for its Ca Mau fertiliser project.

-- Vietnam would gradually cut the import duty on cars from next year to 2015, with the tax slashed to 50 percent in 2014 from 70 percent in 2012, a Finance Ministry draft said in line with the country's compliance of ASEAN trade agreement.

TUOI TRE

-- Half of more than 2,000 foreign invested companies in the southern province of Binh Duong have reported losses since 2006, many of which may have falsified reports to avoid tax, the provincial department of taxation said.

-- Floods have been affecting several central provinces between Nghe An and Danang city following heavy rains in recent days, forcing at least 520 families to be evacuated urgently in Quang Binh province.

THANH NIEN

-- More than 71,000 people have been infected by the foot and mouth disease nationwide, and 130 of them have died. But the Health Ministry has yet to announce an epidemic.

(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)