HANOI Oct 18 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Vietnam's public debt at the end of 2010 accounted for 57.3 percent of its gross domestic product, a safe level, the Finance Ministry said.

LAO DONG

-- The central bank said it had sold $150 million in the foreign exchange market to strengthen the dong in the first week of October.

THANH NIEN

-- Small banks are facing an alarming shortage of funds because depositors have withdrawn cash to deposit in large banks after the State Bank of Vietnam strictly monitored the deposit ceiling of 14 percent, bankers said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

NHAN DAN

-- Dung Quat oil refinery produced 3.67 million tonnes of products in the first nine months of the year, said state oil and gas PetroVietnam, the facility's owner.

HANOI MOI

-- Floods have killed 46 people in the Mekong Delta so far this month, while 7,000 families in central provinces were forced to evacuate, provincial authorities said.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- State utility Vietnam Electricity had a loss of 23.6 trillion dong ($1.13 billion) last year, said the Communist Party's bureau that watches state-run businesses.

TUOI TRE

-- The prime minister has pushed the Industry and Trade Ministry to publicise the prices that state utility Vietnam Electricity buys power from thermal and hydro-power plants in a move to bring more transparency to the electricity industry.

-- The southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau provincial authorities said they would revoke the license of an investment project valued at $1.3 billion due to stagnation.

THANH NIEN

-- Vietnam is facing an outbreak of foot and mouth disease, said Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Kim Tien. More than 71,000 people have been infected by the disease nationwide so far.

($1=20,925 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)