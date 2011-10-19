HO CHI MINH CITY Oct 19 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

-- The State Treasury will auction 2 trillion dong ($95.5 million) worth of government bonds on Oct. 20, the Hanoi Stock Exchange said.

-- HSBC has raised this year's inflation forecast for Vietnam to 18.4 percent and said gross domestic product would rise 5.8 percent.

DAU TU:

-- The central bank should lower rates for foreign currency and gold deposits to zero to strengthen the dong and cut interest rates for terms from one month upwards to 10 percent, the Vietnam Association of Financial Investors said.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- State lender BIDV said it would cut dong lending rates by up to 2 percentage points as of Oct. 20, from the current rates of 18-19 percent. This is the bank's third rate cut within two months, it said.

NHAN DAN

-- The central bank said liquidity in Vietnam's banking system has been normal, without facing cash crunch or surplus, following flexible measures by the State Bank of Vietnam.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Vietnam will cut the annual economic growth target to 6-6.5 percent between 2012-2015 from the 7-7.5 percent projection to curb inflation and stabilise the economy, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Van Ninh said.

LAO DONG

-- State utility Vietnam Electricity group has sought to raise electricity prices by 10-13 percent, an official said. If approved, the power rates will be increased next month.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- The new-born twins sharing one body in the southern province of Soc Trang have been diagnosed to face health problems, doctors in Ho Chi Minh City said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)