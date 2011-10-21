HANOI Oct 21 These are some of the leading
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- FPT Corp said its gross profit rose 21 percent
between January and September from the same period last year to
1.87 trillion dong ($89.25 million).
LAO DONG
-- Vietnam's state budget expenditures have exceeded the
plan for the year by 70.4 trillion dong ($3.36 billion), or 9.7
percent, the parliament's finance and state budget committee
said.
-- Military Bank, Vietnam's eighth biggest partly private
bank by assets, will debut 730 million shares on the Hanoi Stock
Exchange on Nov. 1, the exchange said.
DAU TU
-- Several banks can not withdraw the cash they have
deposited in other lenders and some banks have ceased lending in
the interbank market over the past month, which has exposed the
ailing lenders, bankers said.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
-- Vietnam President Truong Tan Sang will visit the
Philippines between Oct. 26-28, the Foreign Ministry said.
-- The trade value between Vietnam and Russia is expected to
hit $3 billion next year, compared with $2.4 billion last year,
General Secretary Pham Thi Thu Hang of the Vietnam Chamber of
Commercial and Industry said.
TUOI TRE
-- The government should cut administrative procedures by
half to enable businesses to operate easily, said Nguyen Dinh
Cung, deputy director of the Central Institute for Economic
Management.
LAO DONG
-- Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung will visit Japan between
Oct. 30 and Nov 2.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- Ho Chi Minh City's consumer price index this month rose
0.18 percent from last month, the lowest level since October
2010, the city's statistics department said.
DAU TU
-- The government said it will keep the controlling stake,
or over 50 percent, at five telecommunications firms including
Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications group, Viettel, Vishipel,
Gtel and Indochina Telecom.
-- The government is considering state utility Vietnam
Electricity's proposal to raise retail prices by 11 percent from
November to make up for its losses, ministry sources said. If
approved, this will be the second electricity price hike so far
this year.
($1=20,953 dong)
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)