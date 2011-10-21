HANOI Oct 21 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- FPT Corp said its gross profit rose 21 percent between January and September from the same period last year to 1.87 trillion dong ($89.25 million).

LAO DONG

-- Vietnam's state budget expenditures have exceeded the plan for the year by 70.4 trillion dong ($3.36 billion), or 9.7 percent, the parliament's finance and state budget committee said.

-- Military Bank, Vietnam's eighth biggest partly private bank by assets, will debut 730 million shares on the Hanoi Stock Exchange on Nov. 1, the exchange said.

DAU TU

-- Several banks can not withdraw the cash they have deposited in other lenders and some banks have ceased lending in the interbank market over the past month, which has exposed the ailing lenders, bankers said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Vietnam President Truong Tan Sang will visit the Philippines between Oct. 26-28, the Foreign Ministry said.

-- The trade value between Vietnam and Russia is expected to hit $3 billion next year, compared with $2.4 billion last year, General Secretary Pham Thi Thu Hang of the Vietnam Chamber of Commercial and Industry said.

TUOI TRE

-- The government should cut administrative procedures by half to enable businesses to operate easily, said Nguyen Dinh Cung, deputy director of the Central Institute for Economic Management.

LAO DONG

-- Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung will visit Japan between Oct. 30 and Nov 2.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Ho Chi Minh City's consumer price index this month rose 0.18 percent from last month, the lowest level since October 2010, the city's statistics department said.

DAU TU

-- The government said it will keep the controlling stake, or over 50 percent, at five telecommunications firms including Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications group, Viettel, Vishipel, Gtel and Indochina Telecom.

-- The government is considering state utility Vietnam Electricity's proposal to raise retail prices by 11 percent from November to make up for its losses, ministry sources said. If approved, this will be the second electricity price hike so far this year. ($1=20,953 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)