HANOI Oct 24 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

-- PVI Holdings has signed a deal to insure the construction of the $1.6 billion Thai Binh 2 thermal power plant.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Hanoi-based Military Bank said it will make a share debut on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange on Nov. 1, listing 730 million shares to represent its entire registered capital of 7.3 trillion dong ($348.4 million).

-- Nam Viet Bank said its January-September net profit jumped 44 percent from the same period last year to 216 billion dong ($10.3 million).

TUOI TRE

-- The central bank still has ground to cut the interest rate ceiling on deposits with monthly inflation in October forecast to be below 0.5 percent against last month, government economist Tran Hoang Ngan said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- People caught illegally trading foreign exchange, gold or exporting gold could be fined as much as 300-500 million dong ($14,320-$23,900), instead of 70 million dong now, a new government decree said.

DAU TU

-- South Korea's Daelim Industrial has been in talks with state oil product distributor Petrolimex over the investment and construction of the Van Phong petrochemical complex with an annual capacity of 10 million tonnes, or 200,800 barrels per day. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)