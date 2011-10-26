HANOI Oct 26 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday .
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for
their accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM:
-- Phuong Dong Bank (Oricombank) said it would issue 5
trillion dong ($ million) worth of dong-denominated bills from
Oct. 25 to Dec. 23.
-- Techcombank said its January-September net profit jumped
42 percent from the same period to 1.69 trillion dong ($
million).
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
LAO DONG:
-- Vietnam is unable to cut fuel costs now, the Finance
Ministry said.
-- Vietnam will impose a 3 percent tax on rubber latex
exports from Nov. 11, a finance ministry regulation said.
VIETNAM NEWS:
-- The Vietnam-Russia University of Technology will be
established following a recently signed agreement.
-- Military-run Viettel Corp said it would take over the
assets, infrastructure facilities of EVN Telecom, a subsidiary
of the state utility Vietnam Electricity.
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)