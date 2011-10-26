HANOI Oct 26 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday . Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM:

-- Phuong Dong Bank (Oricombank) said it would issue 5 trillion dong ($ million) worth of dong-denominated bills from Oct. 25 to Dec. 23.

-- Techcombank said its January-September net profit jumped 42 percent from the same period to 1.69 trillion dong ($ million).

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

LAO DONG:

-- Vietnam is unable to cut fuel costs now, the Finance Ministry said.

-- Vietnam will impose a 3 percent tax on rubber latex exports from Nov. 11, a finance ministry regulation said.

VIETNAM NEWS:

-- The Vietnam-Russia University of Technology will be established following a recently signed agreement.

-- Military-run Viettel Corp said it would take over the assets, infrastructure facilities of EVN Telecom, a subsidiary of the state utility Vietnam Electricity. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)