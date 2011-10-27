HANOI Oct 27 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday . Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam's official development assistance disbursements between January-October totalled an estimated $2.33 billion, accounting for 97 percent of the plan for the full year, the Ministry of Planning and Investment said.

-- Vinacomin, Vietnam's top coal miner, and Dongyang Gangchul of South Korea on Wednesday signed a deal on implementation of an aluminum production project.

-- Asia Commercial Bank said its January-September net profit jumped 62.4 percent from the same period last year to 4.71 trillion dong ($224.4 million).

LAO DONG

-- Banks are requested not to pay commissions to organisations and individuals who arrange deposits for them, the central bank said.

-- The domestic gold prices jumped 1 million dong ($47.72) per tael on Wednesday following a rise in global market prices, traders said.

VIETNAM NEWS

-- The Japanese government is scheduled to finalise $660 million of soft loans for Vietnam's satellite programme to serve for disaster prevention, forecasting and mapping purposes.

TUOI TRE

-- Vietnam and the Philippines on Wednesday agreed to boost the value of bilateral trade to $3 billion by 2016 during the Vietnamese president's visit.

-- Vietnam's steel sales in October were about 300,000 tonnes, 80,000 tonnes lower than in September, Nguyen Tien Nghi, chairman of the Vietnam Steel Association said.

-- Vietnam licensed 63,920 new companies in the first 10 months of the year with a combined registered capital of 397 trillion dong ($19 billion), the Planning and Investment Ministry said. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)