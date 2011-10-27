HANOI Oct 27 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday .
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for
their accuracy.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- Vietnam's official development assistance disbursements
between January-October totalled an estimated $2.33 billion,
accounting for 97 percent of the plan for the full year, the
Ministry of Planning and Investment said.
-- Vinacomin, Vietnam's top coal miner, and Dongyang
Gangchul of South Korea on Wednesday signed a deal on
implementation of an aluminum production project.
-- Asia Commercial Bank said its January-September
net profit jumped 62.4 percent from the same period last year to
4.71 trillion dong ($224.4 million).
LAO DONG
-- Banks are requested not to pay commissions to
organisations and individuals who arrange deposits for them, the
central bank said.
-- The domestic gold prices jumped 1 million dong ($47.72)
per tael on Wednesday following a rise in global market prices,
traders said.
VIETNAM NEWS
-- The Japanese government is scheduled to finalise $660
million of soft loans for Vietnam's satellite programme to serve
for disaster prevention, forecasting and mapping purposes.
TUOI TRE
-- Vietnam and the Philippines on Wednesday agreed to boost
the value of bilateral trade to $3 billion by 2016 during the
Vietnamese president's visit.
-- Vietnam's steel sales in October were about 300,000
tonnes, 80,000 tonnes lower than in September, Nguyen Tien Nghi,
chairman of the Vietnam Steel Association said.
-- Vietnam licensed 63,920 new companies in the first 10
months of the year with a combined registered capital
of 397 trillion dong ($19 billion), the Planning and Investment
Ministry said.
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)