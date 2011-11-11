HANOI Nov 11 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Ocean Group Joint Stock Co, said it would issue 50 million bonus shares to its shareholders.

LAO DONG

-- Vincom Joint Stock Co said its consolidated January-September net profit jumped 314 percent from the same period last year to 575 billion dong ($27.38 million).

DAU TU

-- Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank said it would increase its loan for Vietnam's Deo Ca tunnel project to $700-$900 million from $500 million after the tunnel was added to the government's list of special national projects.

-- Dollar loans account for the majority of the banking system's credit growth so far this year and pressures on the foreign exchange market would be high from now until the first quarter of next year, said Nguyen Van Tuan, deputy chief executive officer of Vietcombank.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

-- Parliament said it had approved the goverment's plan to raise the basic salary, which is used to calculate state employees' actual income, to 1.05 million dong ($50) a month from May 2012 from 830,000 dong.

LAO DONG

-- Police in the northern province of Quang Ninh said they had confiscated about 1,700 tonnes of coal and stopped work at tens of illegal coal mines.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The Asian Development Bank will lend $190 million to the Hanoi Science and Technology University.

($1=21,009 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)