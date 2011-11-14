HANOI Nov 14 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The central bank has allowed venture bank Shinhan Vina to merge with Shinhan Vietnam Bank.

-- State-owned BIDV, Vietnam's second-biggest lender by assets, said it would lend 5 trillion dong ($238 million) to Ho Chi Minh City-based De Nhat Bank.

-- To restructure the banking system, Vietnam must clear more than 100 trillion dong ($4.76 billion) of bad debt, Vice Chairman Le Xuan Nghia of the National Financial Supervisory Committee said.

LAO DONG

-- The total assets of Saigon Hanoi Bank as of Oct. 31 reached 68.26 trillion dong ($3.25 billion), making it one of Vietnam's 15 biggest lenders.

-- Bank deposits as of Oct. 20 dropped 0.74 percent from the previous month; dong savings fell 1.29 percent, the central bank said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Petrovietnam Power has started operation of the $700 million 750-megawatt Nhon Trach 2 power plant in the southern province of Dong Nai, using natural gas from the Cuu Long and Nam Con Son oil and gas fields.

THANH NIEN

-- Ukraine's Aerosvit Airlines said it was scheduled to open a direct route linking Ho Chi Minh City with Kiev from Dec. 23, with two flights a week.

DAU TU

-- Vietnam plans to export 6.5 million to 7 million tonnes of rice in 2012, with the focus on regional markets, said Deputy Chairman Pham Van Bay of the Vietnam Food Association, adding that it was hard to assess demand in Africa. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)