HANOI Nov 14
leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- The central bank has allowed venture bank Shinhan Vina to
merge with Shinhan Vietnam Bank.
-- State-owned BIDV, Vietnam's second-biggest lender by
assets, said it would lend 5 trillion dong ($238 million) to Ho
Chi Minh City-based De Nhat Bank.
-- To restructure the banking system, Vietnam must clear
more than 100 trillion dong ($4.76 billion) of bad debt, Vice
Chairman Le Xuan Nghia of the National Financial Supervisory
Committee said.
LAO DONG
-- The total assets of Saigon Hanoi Bank as of Oct.
31 reached 68.26 trillion dong ($3.25 billion), making it one of
Vietnam's 15 biggest lenders.
-- Bank deposits as of Oct. 20 dropped 0.74 percent from the
previous month; dong savings fell 1.29 percent, the central bank
said.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
-- Petrovietnam Power has started operation of the $700
million 750-megawatt Nhon Trach 2 power plant in the southern
province of Dong Nai, using natural gas from the Cuu Long and
Nam Con Son oil and gas fields.
THANH NIEN
-- Ukraine's Aerosvit Airlines said it was scheduled to open
a direct route linking Ho Chi Minh City with Kiev from Dec. 23,
with two flights a week.
DAU TU
-- Vietnam plans to export 6.5 million to 7 million tonnes
of rice in 2012, with the focus on regional markets, said Deputy
Chairman Pham Van Bay of the Vietnam Food Association, adding
that it was hard to assess demand in Africa.
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)