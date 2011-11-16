HANOI Nov 16 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The central bank has asked commercial lenders to report by Nov. 30 their outstanding loans as of Oct. 31 to companies with foreign investment.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

NHAN DAN

-- Vietnam has launched formal investigations against 327 people for corruption in the first nine months of 2011, about 2 percent fewer than in the same period last year, the government's anti-corruption steering committee said.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung has asked anti-corruption forces to speed up investigations, prosecutions and trials of corruption cases.

NGUOI LAO DONG

-- Vietnam needs to limit the sale of alcohol in order to avoid disastrous traffic accidents, delegates said at a seminar on the control of alcohol usage among drivers.

TUOI TRE

-- Many domestic ethanol producers said they faced having excess stocks and several plants have to export the fuel to China because distributors have been reluctant to promote the sale.

THANH NIEN

-- Farmers have found a 250-kg bomb in a field close to a residential area in the central province of Quang Ngai, and the local military unit has asked for help to defuse it.

-- Animal health workers have slaughtered nearly 1,000 ducks infected with the H5N1 bird flu virus in the southern province of Ca Mau.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- A top priority for Vietnam's government in 2012 is to reduce inflation to 6-7 percent and maintain economic growth at 3-4 percent, or 5 percent at most, Director Tran Dinh Thien of the Vietnam Economics Institute said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)