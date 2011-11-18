HANOI Nov 18 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

-- VietinBank, Vietnam's biggest partly private bank by assets, said its consolidated January-October net profit jumped 56.7 percent from the same period last year to 4.5 trillion dong ($214.3 million).

-- Asia Commercial Bank has raised gold deposit rates on terms of one to 11 months to 1.45-1.55 percent from 0.95-12 percent.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vinamilk, a leading dairy product maker, said it has sought permission to issue bonus shares and list them next month.

DAU TU

-- Shares transactions in over-the-counter markets in Vietnam, or those outside the official markets , have been frozen for a long time, keeping investors' funds idle.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Israeli President Shimon Peres will visit Vietnam between Nov. 22-26, the Foreign Ministry said.

-- A total of 95 non-governmental organisations operating in Vietnam have pledged $165 million to eliminate hunger and reduce poverty next year.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The development of 3G technology in Internet connections would see a boom in the next two to three years in Vietnam, creating favourable conditions for moving to the 4G era, experts said at a telecoms seminar on Thursday in Hanoi.

-- Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung has called on government agencies and provincial authorities to take measures to stabilise prices of essential goods on the domestic market before and after the Lunar New Year. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)