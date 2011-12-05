HANOI Dec 5 These are some of the leading
FINANCIAL NEWS:
TUOI TRE
-- To cut lending rates, the central bank should lower the
14-percent ceiling on deposits to 13 percent or even to 12
percent, said Cao Sy Kiem, member of the National Financial
Supervisory Council.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- Hanoi-based Maritime Bank has secured a State Securities
Commission licence to issue 100 million bonus shares for
existing shareholders, partly to raise funds to boost the
lender's registered capital.
DAU TU
-- The central bank will grant credit growth targets to
groups of banks next year based on their performance, liquidity
and bad debt in each group, said State Bank of Vietnam Deputy
Governor Le Minh Hung.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
-- The government will soon issue a decree to tighten
management and increase economic effectiveness of economic
zones, industrial zones and industrial clusters, a senior
Planning and Investment Ministry official said.
VIETNAM INVESTMENT REVIEW
-- Business representatives attending the Vietnam Business
Forum last week raised concerns over macro-economic challenges
and administrative burdens, but also expressed confidence in a
brighter outlook in 2012 and beyond.
QUAN DOI NHAN DAN
-- Vietnam began building the second terminal at Hanoi's Noi
Bai International Airport at an investment of more than 75
billion Japanese yen, 59 billion yen of which came from the
Japanese government's official development assistance. The
project is slated to be completed in November 2014.
($=77.94 Japanese yen)
