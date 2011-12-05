HANOI Dec 5 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

-- To cut lending rates, the central bank should lower the 14-percent ceiling on deposits to 13 percent or even to 12 percent, said Cao Sy Kiem, member of the National Financial Supervisory Council.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Hanoi-based Maritime Bank has secured a State Securities Commission licence to issue 100 million bonus shares for existing shareholders, partly to raise funds to boost the lender's registered capital.

DAU TU

-- The central bank will grant credit growth targets to groups of banks next year based on their performance, liquidity and bad debt in each group, said State Bank of Vietnam Deputy Governor Le Minh Hung.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- The government will soon issue a decree to tighten management and increase economic effectiveness of economic zones, industrial zones and industrial clusters, a senior Planning and Investment Ministry official said.

VIETNAM INVESTMENT REVIEW

-- Business representatives attending the Vietnam Business Forum last week raised concerns over macro-economic challenges and administrative burdens, but also expressed confidence in a brighter outlook in 2012 and beyond.

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

-- Vietnam began building the second terminal at Hanoi's Noi Bai International Airport at an investment of more than 75 billion Japanese yen, 59 billion yen of which came from the Japanese government's official development assistance. The project is slated to be completed in November 2014. ($=77.94 Japanese yen)

