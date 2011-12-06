HANOI Dec 6 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THANH NIEN

-- Vietnam is forecast to receive $9 billion in overseas remittances this year, a World Bank report said, rising from more than $8 billion in 2010.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- China is emerging as a potential market for Vietnamese jasmine rice and the Vietnam Food Association said it would organise trade promotion programmes in China and work with Chinese counterparts to establish a China-Vietnam business club to boost rice exports, Chairman Truong Thanh Phong said.

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

-- Vietnam's state budget incomes in the January-November period rose 21.1 percent from a year ago to 616 trillion dong ($29.32 billion), the Finance Ministry said.

TUOI TRE

-- The municipal authority of Danang has recently rejected two projects in production of steel and paper pulp, with a combined foreign investment of around $4 billion as Danang seeks to build an environmentally friendly city, Communist Party chief Nguyen Ba Thanh said.

-- The Mekong Delta's third rice crop has yielded 3.3 million tonnes of paddy, up from 2.37 million tonnes last year, the Agriculture Ministry said.

-- Vietnam's annual per capital income this year is expected to reach $1,300, based on the country's gross domestic product value of $119 billion, Industry and Trade Minister Vu Huy Hoang said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam's average rice export price in the first 11 months of this year has risen 14.5 percent, or $62.02 per tonne, from the same period last year to $488.67 per tonne, free-on-board basis, the Vietnam Food Association said.

-- Vietnam will start collecting environment fees from mining, such as 100,000 dong ($4.75) per tonne of crude oil, 50,000 dong per tonne of natural gas from Jan. 1, 2012, a Finance Ministry circular said.

-- State utility Vietnam Electricity group is forecast to fall short of 1 billion cubic metres of gas to supply thermal power plants next year, which could lift its production costs by 18 trillion dong ($857 million), Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Hoang Quoc Vuong said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)