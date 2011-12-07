HANOI Dec 7 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Debt settlements have proven a tough task at the three banks based in Ho Chi Minh City - Ficombank, Tin Nghia and Saigon Commercial Bank - which agreed to merge following a central bank announcement on Tuesday.

TUOI TRE

-- A new bank being formed by the merger of three partly private banks in Ho Chi Minh City and in which state-owned lender BIDV will represent the state ownership, is expected to start operation on Jan. 1, 2012, central bank Deputy Governor Tran Minh Tuan said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

NHAN DAN

-- Donors have pledged to provide aid to Vietnam worth a combined $7.39 billion for 2012, down from $7.9 billion in pedges for this year, but which still demonstrated their high confidence in the country's economic development, Planning and Investment Minister Bui Quang Vinh said.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- State utility Vietnam Electricity group said it has generated and bought a combined 97.2 billion kilowatt hours of electricity in the first 11 months of this year, up 9.6 percent from a year ago.

TUOI TRE

-- The Chim Sao gas field in block 12W, some 350 km off the southern city of Vung Tau, has started official production with a daily output of 700,000 cubic metre (cbm) of natural gas, Petrovietnam Gas said. The field has reserves of around 50 million barrels of crude oil and 900 million cbm of gas.

THANH NIEN

-- An international cruise ship has cancelled tours to take 250 foreign tourists to the northern city of Haiphong next year fearing traffic jams on a road linking the docking site of Dinh Vu with the city centre, the Haiphong Tourism Co said.

-- Vietnam could keep inflation in 2012 at 9 percent while maintaining economic growth of 6 percent, similar to this year, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)