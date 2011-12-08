HANOI Dec 8 These are some of the leading
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- The three newly merged Ficombank, TinNghiaBank and Saigon
Bank are operating normally with no massive deposit withdrawal,
said Tran Bac Ha, chairman of the board of BIDV, the second
biggest state bank by assets which overseas the merger.
TUOI TRE
-- The central bank said it has requested that commercial
banks strictly monitor loans to companies to import gold for
jewelry production, after it has prohibited lending gold for
trading in an attempt to prevent speculation on the metal.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
SAIGON GIAI PHONG
-- The government said it has requested the central bank to
have a reasonable roadmap to cut loans for property investment
to avoid shocks to the property market and banking system.
-- Vietnam Airlines will raise its ticket fares for domestic
flights by between five percent and 20 percent, with the highest
at 3.15 million dong ($150), the company said.
TUOI TRE
-- The Finance Ministry has approved a 20 percent price rise
for domestic flights from December 15 and a 19 percent increase
for milk products from December 20, said Nguyen Anh Tuan, deputy
head of the ministry's price management department.
LAO DONG
-- State utility Vietnam Electricity is expected to produce
and supply 127 billion kilowatt hours next year, a rise of 11.3
percent from 2011, Chief Executive Officer Pham Le Thanh said.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- Vietnam's apparel exports between January and November
jumped 40 percent from a year earlier to $1.6 billion, the
Industry and Trade Ministry said.
-- To achieve gross domestic product growth target of 6-6.5
percent for 2012, Vietnam's industrial output is projected to
rise 13 percent and retail sales and services are expected to
grow 20 percent from this year, Deputy Industry and Trade
Minister Tran Anh Tuan said.
($1=21,009 dong)
