FINANCIAL NEWS:
THANH NIEN
-- BIDV, Vietnam's second-largest state-owned bank, said it
has appointed 22 employees to the three newly merged lenders and
will finish the merger process within three years.
VIETNAM NEWS
-- Vietnam is expected to receive nearly $9 billion of
overseas remittances this year, a record high and $1 billion
higher than last year, the central bank said.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
-- Vietnam plans to partly privatise 27 corporations and
hold 65-75 percent stakes of the registered capital to cut the
number of state-owned enterprises to 17 between 2015-2020, the
Committee for Business Renovation and Restructuring said.
-- Vietnam-U.S. trade value is expected to reach $20 billion
this year, almost ten times in 2001, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan
Dung said in a meeting with a U.S. business delegation.
SAIGON GIAI PHONG
-- State-own enterprises had a total owner's equity at 700
trillion dong ($33.3 billion) at the end of 2010, the government
said.
LAO DONG
-- Vietnam's economic growth is forecast at 6.3 percent next
year, up from 5.8 percent estimated for this year, Standard
Chartered Bank said.
DAU TU
-- Vietnam's state-owned companies will finish divesting
from non-core sectors by 2015, said Pham Viet Muon, deputy head
of the Steering Committee for Business Renovation and
Restructuring.
($1=21,005 dong)
