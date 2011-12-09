HANOI Dec 9 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THANH NIEN

-- BIDV, Vietnam's second-largest state-owned bank, said it has appointed 22 employees to the three newly merged lenders and will finish the merger process within three years.

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Vietnam is expected to receive nearly $9 billion of overseas remittances this year, a record high and $1 billion higher than last year, the central bank said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Vietnam plans to partly privatise 27 corporations and hold 65-75 percent stakes of the registered capital to cut the number of state-owned enterprises to 17 between 2015-2020, the Committee for Business Renovation and Restructuring said.

-- Vietnam-U.S. trade value is expected to reach $20 billion this year, almost ten times in 2001, Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung said in a meeting with a U.S. business delegation.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- State-own enterprises had a total owner's equity at 700 trillion dong ($33.3 billion) at the end of 2010, the government said.

LAO DONG

-- Vietnam's economic growth is forecast at 6.3 percent next year, up from 5.8 percent estimated for this year, Standard Chartered Bank said.

DAU TU

-- Vietnam's state-owned companies will finish divesting from non-core sectors by 2015, said Pham Viet Muon, deputy head of the Steering Committee for Business Renovation and Restructuring.

($1=21,005 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)