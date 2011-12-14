HANOI Dec 14 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

-- The State Securities Commission will submit a plan to restructure stock markets to the government this month, Vice Chairman Nguyen Doan Hung said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The French Development Agency has signed an agreement for non-refundable aid worth 1 million euro to support the State Bank of Vietnam's expansion of micro finance.

DAU TU

-- Eight banks, including four Vietnamese and four fully foreign owned lenders, have signed an agreement to act as market makers to increase the transparency of the bond market and boost liquidity, General Secretary Do Ngoc Quynh of the Vietnam Bond Market said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

NHAN DAN

-- Vietnam has so far planted 20,100 hectares (49,700 acres) of cocoa, of which more than 8,000 hectares are productive, the Agriculture Ministry's Crops Department said.

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

-- Vietnam is expected to welcome its 6 millionth foreign visitor of the year in late December, exceeding the tourism sector's annual target of receiving up to 5.5 million foreign visitors this year.

TUOI TRE

-- South Korea's Asiana Airlines said it is opening a direct route connecting Seoul with Vietnam's central city of Danang with two flights weekly starting from Dec. 14.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam's cement consumption next year is projected to rise 13 percent to 55-56.5 million tonnes from an estimated 50 million tonnes in 2011, the Vietnam National Cement Association said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)