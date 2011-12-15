HANOI Dec 15 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The central bank said the downward adjustment of 10 dong in the official exchange rate on Wednesday to 20,813 dong per dollar was normal and in line with its commitment to keeping exchange rate adjustments below 1 percent until the year end.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

NHAN DAN

-- Vietnam aims to keep its population growth stable at 1 percent a year until 2020. Nearly 70 percent of Vietnamese people are now of working age between 15 and 60, a government report said.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- Vietnam could export 200,000 tonnes of parboiled rice in 2012 and will also step up shipping fragrant rice; the export of white rice has been affected by rising competition from Myanmar, India and Pakistan, officials said.

LAO DONG

-- The Mekong Delta's rice output this year is estimated to rise 7 percent from 2010 to 23 million tonnes, making up around 55 percent of Vietnam's total, the Agriculture Ministry said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)