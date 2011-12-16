HANOI Dec 16 These are some of the
leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- Partly private lender Lien Viet Post Bank said it has
booked more than 1.3 trillion dong ($62 million) in gross profit
so far this year, above its annual plan of 1.18 trillion dong
for 2011 and a jump from 759 billion dong in 2010.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- BIDV, Vietnam's second biggest state bank by assets, said
it would lower short-term dong loan rates for exports,
agricultural production and small and medium firms to 14.5-15.5
percent from December 19.
-- Lawmakers have requested that Vietnam's government halt
licensing new economic zones.
-- FPT Corp said its January-November gross profit
rose 27 percent from the same period last year to 2.3 trillion
dong ($109.4 million).
THANH NIEN
-- Around 90 percent of shareholders at three domestic
banks, Tin Nghia, De Nhat and Saigon, have agreed on the merger
of the three, and the new lender would have a registered capital
of 10.58 trillion dong ($504 million).
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
LAO DONG
-- Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung will visit Myanmar between
December 19-21 and attend 4th Greater Mekong Summit.
-- Japan may sign more agreements for official development
assistance projects capitalised at $1.2 billion, raising the
total development aid to Vietnam this financial year to a record
high of $2.4 billion, Ambassador Nguyen Phu Binh said.
NHAN DAN
-- Coffee companies in the key coffee growing province of
Daklak plan to switch the coffee areas with low yields to
growing cocoa, with a target to raise the province's cocoa area
to 6,000 hectares (14,800 acres) by 2015 from 4,000 hectares
now.
VIETNAM NEWS
-- Germany has pledged $372 million in official development
assistance for Vietnam in the next two years, the German embassy
said.
-- Vietnam is expected to earn $2.4 billion from coffee
exports this year, a 58 percent jump from last year thanks to a
surge in export prices, the Vietnam Coffee and Cocoa Association
said.
TUOI TRE
-- Between 1,600-1,800 child abuse cases are found a year in
Vietnam and the situation turns more complicated, the Health
Ministry and the Education Ministry told a conference on Dec.
15.
-- A total of 15 people were hospitalised on Thursday after
they were rescued from a fire at a building under construction
in Hanoi. The building belongs to state utility Vietnam
Electricity group.
