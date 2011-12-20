HANOI Dec 20 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

-- State utility Vietnam Electricity group's debt as of Dec. 31, 2010 stood at 239.76 trillion dong ($11.4 billion), including 65.49 trillion dong of short-term loans and 174.27 trillion of long-term debt, Vietnam Audit said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Vietnam's insurance sector is expected to maintain its 2011 growth rate with premiums next year rising an estimated 19-21 percent to around 43 trillion dong ($2 billion), an industry official said.

-- Vietnam's steel exports are likely to reach a record 2 million tonnes this year, earning $1.8 billion, Chairman Pham Chi Cuong of the Vietnam Steel Association said.

TUOI TRE

-- State utility Vietnam Electricity had losses of more than 25 trilion dong ($1.19 billion) in 2010, state auditors said, but the firm paid an average salary of 13.7 million dong a month to employees, above the 7.3 million dong previously announced by EVN chief executive Pham Le Thanh.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Based on prices calculated using import costs as of Aug. 26 and expenses, most Vietnamese importers of oil products made a profit rather than the losses reported previously, Deputy Finance Minister Vu Thi Mai said.

-- The Finance Ministry is considering amendments to current regulations on oil product prices after it determined costs to be unsuitable, said Nguyen Tien Thoa, head of the Price Management Department. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)