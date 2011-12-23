HANOI Dec 23 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- BIDV, the country's second-biggest bank by assets, said it would lend to individuals to buy shares in its initial public offering on Dec. 28.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Vietnam-China friendship is an invaluable treasure that needed to be preserved for the mutual benefit of both peoples, China's Vice President Xi Jinping told his Vietnam counterpart Nguyen Tan Dung at a meeting on Thursday.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- The Ho Chi Minh City municipal authorities have decided to close 11 petrol stations accused of fraud, vice mayor Le Manh Ha said.

LAO DONG

-- Vietnam and China have agreed to expand their trade value to $60 billion by 2015.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam plans to restructure 1,309 state-owned companies and may let 44 others close or go bankrupt between 2012-2015, the Planning and Investment Ministry said.

-- Vietnam is forecast to face a cement surplus of about 12 million tonnes next year, Director Bui Hong Minh of Bim Son Cement Co said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)